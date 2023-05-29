Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.38.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

