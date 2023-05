Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.37. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile



Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

