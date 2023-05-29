Truist Financial Trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price to $213.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

ADI stock opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

