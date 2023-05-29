Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $224.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TNP opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several research firms have recently commented on TNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

