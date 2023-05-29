U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
