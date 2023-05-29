U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

