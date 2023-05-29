UBS Group Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $32.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

