UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.79. 145,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,991 shares of company stock worth $7,132,135 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Further Reading

