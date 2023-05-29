UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $18.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of PATH opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UiPath by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,003 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 446,751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UiPath by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,987 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $96,773,000 after acquiring an additional 276,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.