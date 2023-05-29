Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $460.00 at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
