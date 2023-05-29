Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $460.00 at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

