UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) vs. BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Head to Head Comparison

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMeWorld and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.04 -$139.92 million ($1.70) -4.49

Analyst Ratings

UMeWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UMeWorld and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A BigCommerce 0 8 4 0 2.33

BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 81.85%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A BigCommerce -43.89% -142.71% -16.89%

Risk & Volatility

UMeWorld has a beta of -1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BigCommerce beats UMeWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is a health and wellness company, which engages in the sales and marketing of DAG (Diacylglycerol) cooking oils and nutritional supplements. Its principal product is DAGola DAG Cooking and Salad Oil which is clinically shown to help in the fight against body fat and promotes lowering of serum triglycerides and uric acid levels. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

