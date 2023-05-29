Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

UNCY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 86,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,525. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.96.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNCY. Maxim Group upped their price target on Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Featured Articles

