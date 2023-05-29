Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %
UNCY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 86,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,525. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.96.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.