Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $193.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.77. The firm has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.