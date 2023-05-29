Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.12 or 0.00018510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and $46.49 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00329259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.13122834 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 688 active market(s) with $39,478,661.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.