United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of UBCP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.48%.
United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.
