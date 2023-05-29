United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UBCP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.23.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

