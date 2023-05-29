Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 478,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

UEIC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,354.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 182,987 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth about $767,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33,133 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Electronics

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.