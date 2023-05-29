Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.