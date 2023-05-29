USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.65 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $92.65 million and approximately $611,938.79 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

