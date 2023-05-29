Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Update

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VACC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vaccitech by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,844,000. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccitech Stock Down 2.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:VACC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 6,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,415. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VACC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

