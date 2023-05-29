Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 16.25% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $2,201,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,780 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,383.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,789,000 after buying an additional 4,538,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,393,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,456,000 after buying an additional 1,800,840 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 368.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,612,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,049,000 after buying an additional 1,268,731 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. 1,375,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,232. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

