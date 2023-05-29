Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,500 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 432,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGLT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. 2,730,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,226. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.