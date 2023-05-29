Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Betterment LLC owned 8.45% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,351,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $129.43. The company had a trading volume of 360,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day moving average of $136.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

