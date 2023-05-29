Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 550,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,735,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.97. 2,710,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,658. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

