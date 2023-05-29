Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $44.53 million and $1.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,456,046,761 coins and its circulating supply is 2,456,046,759 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

