Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,553,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems accounts for 3.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 8.43% of Verint Systems worth $201,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 193,564 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Verint Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 143,680 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Verint Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after acquiring an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 323,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,972.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,971.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.