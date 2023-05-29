Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.01. 5,067,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,388. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $421.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.