Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.84% of Waterstone Financial worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBF. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 124,678 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 655.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 69,711 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.64. 58,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $295.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.