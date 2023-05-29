Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TJX Companies (TJX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX):

5/18/2023 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – TJX Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $86.00.

5/18/2023 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,419,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,035. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

