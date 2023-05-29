Wells Fargo & Company Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $480.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $497.69.

Shares of DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.56. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $503.48. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

