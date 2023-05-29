Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $221.02. 344,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.