Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 4,050 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,187. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

