Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 11,838 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after acquiring an additional 859,194 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,968,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,506,000 after acquiring an additional 168,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,297. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.398 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

