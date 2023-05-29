Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 235 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $11.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $672.30. 533,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $659.64 and a 200-day moving average of $696.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

