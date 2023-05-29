Wintrust Investments LLC Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.3% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 190,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

BMY stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,458,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

