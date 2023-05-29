Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,083. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

