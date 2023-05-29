Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 858 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $425.79. 2,338,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,228. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.49.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

