Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 185 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.50. 1,562,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.68. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

