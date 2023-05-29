Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.09. 2,688,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,047. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.