Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,237. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.