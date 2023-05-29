Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.44.

WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Workday by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

