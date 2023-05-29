Wrapped Cardano Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.08 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $13.08 billion and approximately $5,145.28 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,880,954,495 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,826,527,121.383 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.37658033 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $9,837.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

