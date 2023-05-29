Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Up 50%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,629,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 603,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.25.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

