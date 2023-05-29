XIDO FINANCE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,263.78 (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $65.61 million and $13,263.78 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00008398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

