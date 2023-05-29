XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Numis Securities

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.61) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.69) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.60. The firm has a market cap of £344.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,371.43 and a beta of 0.43. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.50 ($2.17).

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.