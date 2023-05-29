XYO (XYO) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $393,024.98 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00025651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,895.12 or 1.00049078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00411771 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $367,762.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

