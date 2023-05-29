Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3959 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

