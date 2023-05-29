Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,344. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.48.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

