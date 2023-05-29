Zambesigold (ZGD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $58.73 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $58.73 million and approximately $329,728.06 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

