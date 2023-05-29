ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $402,215.99

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 173.2% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $402,215.99 and $150.66 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00121426 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030599 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

