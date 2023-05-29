Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

