Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.00 million-$109.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.72 million.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at $332,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $1,986,000,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zuora by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

